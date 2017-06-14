The Rainbow Song

I Can Sing A Rainbow - Nursery Rhymes. Does this song bring back memories of your childhood. Let us know in the comments below. SUBSCRIBE to our channel for regular kids videos http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=myvoxsongs. Please COMMENT- we read every one! Thank-you for your likes, shares and favourites! I Can Sing A Rainbow Lyrics:

Red and yellow and pink and green

Purple and orange and blue

I can sing a rainbow,

sing a rainbow,

sing a rainbow too. Listen with your ears,

Listen with your eyes,

and sing everything you see,

Now you can sing a rainbow,

sing a rainbow,

sing along with me. I can sing a rainbow" song written by Arthur Hamilton 1955. This video is intended for educational use. If you liked this video you'll like these too:

Old MacDonald Had A Farm - http://youtu.be/hDt_MhIKpLM

Twinkle Twinkle Little Star - http://youtu.be/03alr9k5tjU

_______________________________________________ We make nursery rhyme music videos for children using real instruments and original artist- drawn artwork. Our videos are ideal for teachers, babies, young children, parents, grandparents and the whole family. Our videos are made to keep your little ones entertained while encouraging them to listen and learn. Video PLAYLIST links:

Bedtime: http://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLwgdF9Ppm6gE9GJruCAIZiLHGNujOhWZQ

Classic Rhymes http://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL68AAEA78D117E175

Learning: http://www.youtube.com/playlistlist=PLwgdF9Ppm6gEq_dDVcuxLJb9luAJcIFGT

Animal Songs: http://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL77720D19D8F8391C

Action Songs: http://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLwgdF9Ppm6gG4Kk9rdq20ZK7165Lty0jq

Holidays: http://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLwgdF9Ppm6gEAI4XJaODRNYEascFeu-pB

Pop Songs:http://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLwgdF9Ppm6gE_a3wIq_Abzzh099MCmkKI

International: http://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLwgdF9Ppm6gHEYrdmti7Xj2g7fmmzcZzl

_______________________________________________ SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more videos:

http://www.youtube.com/Myvoxsongs Visit our WEBSITE:

http://www.myvoxsongs.com Like us on FACEBOOK:

http://www.facebook.com/mvsnurseryrhymes Share us on PINTEREST

http://pinterest.com/myvoxsongs/ Follow us on TWITTER:

https://twitter.com/myvoxsongs MyVoxSongs on GOOGLE +

https://plus.google.com/110394036016353637582/posts

_______________________________________________ BUY NOW! Nursery Rhymes DVD

http://www.myvoxsongs.com/prods/myvoxsongs-nursery-rhymes-dvd.html BUY NOW! Audio MP3s

https://itunes.apple.com/gb/artist/myvoxsongs/id596856853 BUY NOW! The iPAD/iPHONE APPs

US version (with Itsy Bitsy Spider)

http://itunes.apple.com/us/app/myvoxsongs-nursery-rhymes/id406962597?mt=8

UK version (with Incy Wincy Spider)

http://itunes.apple.com/gb/app/myvoxsongs-nursery-rhymes/id403989407?mt=8 Or Simply search for 'Myvoxsongs' in the appstore.

______________________________________________ I Can Sing A Rainbow - Nursery Rhyme videos by MyVoxSongs Watch on YouTube

Hey, everyone!! Here's a lyric video to one of my favorite songs of all time; Somewhere Over the Rainbow, covered by Hawaiian singer, Israel Kamakawiwo'ole, originally written for the Wizard of Oz movie where it was performed by Judy Garland. If you like what you saw- comment, and subscribe!! If you have any lyric video requests, feel free to inbox me or post a comment to my channel!! Hope you enjoy!!! Watch on YouTube

Something happened with me and my granddaughters a few months ago that just sticks with me and I would like to share with my fellow viners.

It was a cold and rainy winter day and I was with my granddaughters at their home. I had spent the night with them so their parents could go out. My youngest(2years old) and I were playing with the kitchen set and my oldest(5years old) was playing in her room.

My youngest started making play dough worms of the different colors and shaping them into U's and putting them together and she said look gramie I made a rainbow. So I started singing "I can Sing A Rainbow" to her and we looked up the youtube of it and we both were singing along with the video when my oldest came out of her room screaming about the song being incorrect and unscientific about the order of the colors according to the lyric. She wailed and hollered about us singing it of course the youngest became enthralled at her sisters dismay and sang the song louder and with more vigor competing with loudness of oldest screaming.

Both of my granddaughters love to sing their mom is a wonderful singer and their dad is a great musician so their is a lot of music in their lives. The oldest plays the guitar and sings really well and she performs at church. She is a little "know-it-all" and claims she wants to be a doctor when she grows up. I gave her my oldest copy of "Gray's Anatomy" which she loves.

Anyway my youngest found a great deal of shear delight in singing "I can sing a rainbow" and listening to her sister scream over it. The oldest began singing along making up lyric telling why the song was wrong and why it should never be sung. Finally the oldest became so distraught over it that I insisted that we stop singing the song altogether.

After dinner they went to bed and I was lying in bed thinking about the day and the rainbow song. I thought it wasn't fair that the youngest had her own rainbow song and the oldest did not. So I decided to search youtube for a rainbow song for the oldest. I found a version done by Israel Kamakawiwo'ole there were many different versions of the song but I picked a version that had the most rainbows and the lyrics(the version I posted is not the same one I showed my granddaughter). I was very excited that I found the perfect song for her. When she got up I said come here I have found a rainbow song just for you. She was very suspicious of this rainbow song and asked me to sing it first before she would be willing to look at this video. So I croaked out my version of the song with my "morning voice" and she said okay let me see the video. In under a minute of her watching she started crying her eyes out I took the phone away from her that was playing the video and asked her what was wrong. She said oh grammie this is the most beautiful song I have ever heard and the part where the rainbow is over the waterfall is so beautiful. Her reaction made me cry too. The youngest was looking on watching the whole scene and said"grammie you made her cry again".