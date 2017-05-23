The Weaponization of "Science"

Maybe this will help to clarify some of my objections about science.

"Science" is being turned into a political weapon. Not the scientific method, but the reified "science" of scientism, exemplified by the politically-motivated March For Science, the politically-biased peer review process, the politically-charged infotainment from political hacks like Bill Nye, and the politically-appointed scientific regulators who always put their corporate interests and political worldview ahead of scientific accuracy.