Mark Passio The Universe Doesn't Care Why You Follow Orders - YouTube

Mark Passio is a reformed Satanist. He has not converted to any religion. In this talk he talks about new age crap.

He points out that universal law is not emotional and works unwavering regardless of what you believe.

He condemns the order followers of this world who kill and maim for governments. He says order followers are worse than order givers because ultimately they have the choice to follow the orders or not. Using the excuse that they have to feed their families by harassing and killing will not hold up in the case of universal law. The law thou shalt not kill, steal, covet, cannot be broken without consequences. The order givers all know that the followers have the choice not to follow. Even Hitler will be exempt.

 

