Catherine Austin Fitts: US Dollar & US Empire Maintained by Corruption

By Lisafrequency
Sun Apr 16, 2017 9:38 AM
The interview starts at around 1:00 in if you want to skip the self promotion of the interviewer.Over all it is a good interview

I first learned about CAF when she was a part of the Bush sr administration when worked to expose the corruption in HUD. Her knowledge of the economy is spot on IMO. She is unafraid to speak frankly about the corruption in the economy.

She compares Europe to the US and brings to light things I did not know about Europe.

I would love to see CAF become the 1st woman President. I heard rumors when Ron Paul was running that he would have her be the vice president.

Jason Burack of Wall St for Main St interviewed returning guest, President &amp; Publisher of the Solari Report https://solari.com/, Catherine Austin Fitts.

Catherine is the president of Solari, Inc., publisher of the Solari Report, and managing member of Solari Investment Advisory Services, LLC. Catherine served a and Assistant Secretary of Housing and Federal Housing Commissioner at the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development in the first Bush Administration.

Catherine's full bio: http://solari.com/about-us/catherine/

During this 35+ minute interview Jason asks Catherine about the corruption trying to sabotage President Trump's administration and his ability to get anything done.

Catherine talks about the pervasive corruption at all levels of government "from sea to shining sea" and how it keeps the status quo going.

Jason also asks Catherine whether Trump is a neocon or he's been duped into the Syria strikes? Catherine has some interesting ideas about this.

Jason then asks Catherine how many more times the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in 2017?

. Jason and Catherine discuss organic food and Catherine talks about how it's an investable trend now.

