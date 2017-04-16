Catherine Austin Fitts: US Dollar & US Empire Maintained by Corruption

The interview starts at around 1:00 in if you want to skip the self promotion of the interviewer.Over all it is a good interview

I first learned about CAF when she was a part of the Bush sr administration when worked to expose the corruption in HUD. Her knowledge of the economy is spot on IMO. She is unafraid to speak frankly about the corruption in the economy.

She compares Europe to the US and brings to light things I did not know about Europe.

I would love to see CAF become the 1st woman President. I heard rumors when Ron Paul was running that he would have her be the vice president.