Newsvine

Lisafrequency

 

About The Girl Can't Help It Articles: 198 Seeds: 521 Comments: 22839 Since: Nov 2008

Even the Dogs Are Blaming the Russians

Current Status: Published (4)
By Lisafrequency
Fri Dec 30, 2016 6:24 PM
Discuss:

You better be careful how you talk around your dogs. I saw this photo at another place that I hang out at. It made me laugh and also reflect on all that is going on in this crazy political cycle. Personally, I haven't told my dogs about the Russians so they haven't thought of blaming them. They just try to blame the goats and squirrels w hen they do something they shouldn't have.

Everytime I hear someone blaming someone for something I automatically wonder what they are not taking responsibility for. Because it is probably pretty even odds that it is the thing they are blaming someone else for.

Article Photo

The Russians Did It

Source

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor