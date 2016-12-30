Even the Dogs Are Blaming the Russians

You better be careful how you talk around your dogs. I saw this photo at another place that I hang out at. It made me laugh and also reflect on all that is going on in this crazy political cycle. Personally, I haven't told my dogs about the Russians so they haven't thought of blaming them. They just try to blame the goats and squirrels w hen they do something they shouldn't have.

Everytime I hear someone blaming someone for something I automatically wonder what they are not taking responsibility for. Because it is probably pretty even odds that it is the thing they are blaming someone else for.