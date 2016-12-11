Will Gen. Kelly Re-Militarize The Drug War?

This video is a little over 20 minutes long. Ron Paul an avid opposition against Trump talks about Gen. Kelly's history in the war on drugs. Like or not agree or not Ron Paul gets the credit for advocating in favor of marijuana legalization and legal justice reform. The ACLU gave Ron Paul one of it's highest ratings in support of civil liberties. The politically correct have labeled Ron Paul a racist. Yet for years he was the only one who stood against the government's vicious war on drugs and how it targets all minority groups while in congress.

Ron didn't like Hillary either so, he talked about the kind of candidate he wanted. He said a few good words about Jill Stein yet did not endorse her.

I am looking forward to reading your comments please mind CoH.

His 3 areas of support from people are ending the federal reserve and ending the drug war and ending all wars of aggression against other nations. Ron Paul did not really want to be president but he did want to educate the public.