I notice that Trump has filed several laws suits against people that make claims against him. I wonder if the Clinton's have done the same? Does anyone know? I notice that Hillary has had charges filed against her by Judicial Watch for FOIA violations and also two parents of the people who died in Benghazi filed suit against her and lost.
Has Hillary or Bill Clinton Filed any Law Suits Against Their Accusers?
Current Status: Published (4)
Wed Dec 7, 2016 6:10 AM
