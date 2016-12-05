Politics Are Nasty

bubba

To me to want to have power and control over others has to be bad. I don't care if a politician is a republican or democrat they just can't possibly know what is my best interest is because they are not me or living my life.

If the media had given the same kind of attention to other candidates running that they gave to Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton instead of what they gave other candidates and the primaries were not rigged to select Hillary and the Donald someone else could be president right now and it probably would not have been either one of them.

Ron Paul had lot's of support and the media and the republican, democrat and, the libertarian party fought him and his supporters tooth and nail. The twisting and spinning of his message knew no bounds. He stood for sound money, a humble but, able to defend our country foreign policy, civil rights and was rated the highest ranking candidate by the ACLU. He was and still is for medical, education, spiritual, financial and personal freedoms and/or individual and national sovereignty.

The media on every turn set out to ignore his victories (by this I mean they literately blacked him out when he won) and when they did report on him they made him appear to be a buffoon at best and a racist at least. Such cutting edge journalism /s. He had a lot of individuals (people) behind him he did not have the big lobbyist oil, banks and big pharma behind him. He did garner good support from the tech, alternative medicine, alternative agriculture, alternative energy, and people who wanted to end the war on drugs. The media tore him to shreds, the republicans fought his delegates and pulled many deplorable nasty tricks on people who were trying to play according to the rules they had set only to have them changed.

Just as your own opinion and needs are important the people who supported Ron Paul and what he brought to the table are important too. I want to also mention Nigel Farage and how his movement affected the UK. The media fought him tooth and nail and worked hard to make him out to be an idiot but he still a victory that the media still denies.

Ron Paul and Nigel Farage are winning an intellectual battle supported by people who are for peace, liberty and justice for all. Now the MSN is going for their slam dunk by trying to discredit any other news source that does not go along with the elite agenda of globalism.