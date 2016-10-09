What About Hillary?

All the skeletons will never be cleared out of her closet. It should be clear to everyone that the elite control her. I know the majority of the Newsvine community support Hillary and the na-na-na boo,boo USA politics that eschew.

I think Trump is just about her mirror image. I don't think he is any better which is why I will not vote for him either. The media nominated him. They did not give any other republican candidate any where near the free air time that they gave him which is because he is an elite and they want to insure that their guy gets in no matter what.

Hillary seems to have some pretty sever health issues and her record of working the elite agenda at any cost to human life is obvious. WIKI leaks has shown that the DNC plotted against Sanders hoping to get the discontented into the tent because they are voters. I notice that the media is dancing really lite around what wiki leaks is exposing because they know the Clinton campaign is more fragile than is let on.

Neither of these fools really represent what humanity wants or needs. Syria does not need the 2 most powerful countries in the world over there bombing them. I feel so much pain for this situation and for the people of Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, and all the other little countries that are being over thrown using our tax dollars. Do you really want this? Do you think the people of these countries want this?

Humanity needs clean air and water and good foods and pure medicines they don't need bombs and big corpo raping the earth to extract fuels and precious metals.

Anyway that is my .02.