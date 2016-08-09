The Green Party has nominated Ajamu Baraka for VP,
Green VP Nominee Ajamu Baraka Urges Progressives to Reject Two-Party System
http://democracynow.org - The Green Party nominated human rights activist Ajamu Baraka to be Dr. Jill Stein’s vice-presidential running mate during the party’s convention in Houston, Texas, over the weekend. Baraka is the founding executive director of the US Human Rights Network and coordinator of the U.S.-based Black Left Unity Network’s Committee on International Affairs. He has served on the boards of Amnesty International (USA), the Center for Constitutional Rights and Africa Action. These are excerpts of Baraka speaking in his acceptance speech and at a news conference during the party convention.
