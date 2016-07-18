Lawyers Make Music Video About Weed That Everyone Should Watch For Their Own Protection

Waco, TX — Will Hutson and Chris Harris took a novel approach to advertising, and it’s helping to keep people out of the clutches of an immoral War on Drugs.

The Waco attorneys used acoustic guitars and their own voices to make a catchy tune called “Don’t Eat Your Weed,” which warns drivers of a common mistake people make when pulled over by Texas cops.

Possession of less than two ounces of cannabis in Texas is a Class B misdemeanor, but tampering with the “evidence” in front of a cop (such as trying to eat it or throw it out) will turn that into a third-degree felony.

The song goes:

“Moving down the road, you’re driving pretty slow ‘cause you got some marijuana on you. You really love pot, it’s not a whole lot…just an ounce or maybe two.

Uh-oh, red and blues, flashing in the rearview…you pull off to the shoulder. No, please don’t eat your weed. It’s only a class B…misdemeanor.”

Many cops are looking for any excuse to escalate the situation and catch you in a more serious crime, so don’t give them the opportunity. Until every state wakes up to the fact that cannabis prohibition is unjust and a waste of time and resources, users will need to be wary of law enforcement.

Hutson and Harris also have a song called “Shut Up,” which reminds us of the 5th Amendment right to remain silent and not answer questions during a roadside stop.

Read more at http://thefreethoughtproject.com/lawyers-make-music-video-weed/#z00zIRS3g7rTMuST.99