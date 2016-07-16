Let's fix the real problem, not continue to give up our rights | Commentary | bgdailynews.com

U.S. SEN. RAND PAUL

Jul 9, 2016

What do Major Hassan, the Boston bomber, the Garland, Texas, shooter, the 20th 9/11 hijacker and the Orlando killer all have in common?

If you guessed extremist Islamic ideology, or terrorism, you would of course be correct.

But they also had a more disturbing commonality: All of them were investigated by the FBI before they committed mass murder and their cases closed having been found not to be a credible threat.

In each case, the FBI was tragically wrong. But instead of addressing these law enforcement and intelligence failures, time after time, we are instead asked to give up more of our freedom to give the FBI more power.

Perhaps a quick review of what went wrong in these FBI investigations would be instructive, and perhaps then we could focus on fixing the real problems in fighting terror, rather than risking more of our rights being taken away in a federal government power grab.