A Test to See How Brainwashed You Are : Waking Times

This test will ascertain if you’re one of the many people who are perfectly designed robots of the system.

Unfortunately, most individuals have no clue about how reality works and are instead engaged in fruitless fighting against each other. How are we meant to wake these people up to the actual reality they live in before we sink into complete totalitarianism?

The first step is to encourage ourselves and others to ask the following questions. If you answer yes to them, you’ve been brainwashed by the status quo. Don’t believe me though; get your serious research on by, you know, reading books, watching documentaries and following the plethora of brilliant social commentators in the alternative media who are handing the people their freedom on a silver platter.

So, do you believe that:

1. Conspiracies are bullshit and that there’s no way information is being hidden from you?

2. Those at the tippy top of the power pyramid have your best interests and the earth’s best interests at heart?

3. Politicians are at the tip of this power structure?

4. Our governments are operating independently of this shadow structure?

5. Free trade agreements such as the TPP and TTIP are in the best interests of the people and not corporations?

6. Law equals ethics?

7. Personal freedom is fundamental to our legal systems?