I know a lot of people who seem to think they need to exercise control over others. Wives who have to have their husbands on GPS so the can know exactly where they are, people who use the force of governments to make laws that strip people of their rights, countries that force other countries to comply with the elite banking cartel by bombing and destroying all of these acts are acts of war perpetrated by sick individuals who want power and control.

To want to control others is a sickness and it is the root sickness of addiction. People who are addicted to anything are control freaks who's tactics are so cunning that they even trick themselves even to their own demise. These are the busybodies of the world so obsessed with what others are doing. Being a busybody is ranked in the bible with murder and theft.

I Peter 4:15 But let none of you suffer as a murderer, a thief, an evildoer, or as a busybody in other people's matters.

Jesus also recommended that we not judge others and the we remove the lumber yard out of our own eye before we attempt to remover the speck out of the eye of our friend: