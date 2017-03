"These are in two parts, theres an actual transcript, and then theres a summary of the rest. Here's whats news in the summary, nobody died until 05:13 in the morning, when the SWAT team entered, prior to that no one had been killed. The 53 that were injured, and the 49 that were murdered all met their fates at the time of, and during, the police entry into the building."

On June 20th, speaking as a guest on Fox News's talk show Outnumbered, Judge Napolitano says:

In the on-going TRUNEWS investigation into the Orlando Massacre, a consistent question has arisen: when did the victims die?

According to the FBI, the supposed Orlando shooter, Omar Mateen, entered the club around 02:00 AM and began his killing spree. However, as Judge Andrew Napolitano points out in this clip, that story — the story based off of the unredacted FBI transcript released Monday — doesn’t just directly contradict eye witness testimony, but the FBI’s official narrative itself.

