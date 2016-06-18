Pro-Gun LGBT Group: Gays Should Arm Themselves - Being Libertarian

The Pink Pistols, a national organization dedicated to educating sexual minorities about proper gun usage and safety, has released a statement regarding the recent mass shooting in Orlando. First Speaker of the Pink Pistols, Gwendolyn Patton, made a public plea to the LGBT community urging them to avoid hastily jumping into the swath of anti-gun rhetoric made popular by mass shootings:

“The Pink Pistols gives condolences to all family and friends of those killed and injured at Pulse. This is exactly the kind of heinous act that justifies our existence. At such a time of tragedy, let us not reach for the low-hanging fruit of blaming the killer’s guns. Let us stay focused on the fact that someone hated gay people so much they were ready to kill or injure so many.”