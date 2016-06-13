Newsvine

A Life of Peace and Anarchy: Colman McCarthy

By Lisafrequency
Mon Jun 13, 2016 6:29 AM
Colman McCarthy is an awesome example of anarchism he teaches his students about making a difference in this world by breaking out of societies cubical and being different. He says we can tell everything about a person by how they send their money and time. He is a true peacemaker. He teaches a courses on nonviolence and peace. In the videos he illustrates the walls he came up against in offering to teach about peace. He says if we don't teach our children about peace someone will teach them violence. He says the real alternative to violence is peace education. Colman is a man of good humor and great hope for humanity.

The public is educated to believe that anarchy is about war, chaos, and violence. Obviously though they have not really listened to what anarchist have to say.

If you ever take the time to find out what anarchist themselves are saying you might find that most of what they advocate for is peace and freedom.

He says teachers are demoralized by testing mania and know nothing about teaching peace to their students.

One of my favorite youtube channels Anarchast interviews people from all over the world advocating for anarchy. I have learned a lot about what anarchy actually is from the people they interview. I am surprised to learn who is an anarchist and know there is a little bit of anarchy in all of us. They hold a yearly conference in Acapulco Mexico where people network and learn about how to advocate for peace and nonviolence.

A mini documentary based on peacemaker and anarchist, Colman McCarthy.
Music Used:
johnny_ripper - Audrey
Alexi Murdoch - All My Days
Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros - Man on Fire

Special thanks to the main subject, Mr. McCarthy.

Colman McCarthy of Georgetown University Law Center presents the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation's 7th Annual Frank K. Kelly Lecture calling for a significant change in our educational system. He argues that peace studies should be part of the core curriculum and include the philosophy of peace, the writings of great peace leaders, and non-violent conflict resolution. Series: Voices [6/2008] [Humanities] [Show ID: 14643]

