Seething Rage for America

She just won't go away.... Old lady actually thinks it ran a better campaign than Donald Trump lol.

Try this for a dose of reality. I know that most people here are so totally against Trump and feel a seething rage to oppose him. I am against him too but, I am also against Hillary and I think all hers and his supporters need to become aware of how all sides feel. In the above video Obama talks about Hillary and I hope you will listen to what he said. Obama won the primary against Hillary because voters knew she was corrupt. Also you will see how Hillary protesters are behaving and it will be noted that Billionaire Soros is funding the protest. Soros loves to take down other countries it is how he makes his money and if you don't know about it maybe if you care you will look into it.

I wish people would stop defending Hillary she is every bit as corrupt as Trump maybe even a little more so. I am glad that the Trump election has woken so many people up but, he is not the problem the problem is systematic and needs to completely fail.